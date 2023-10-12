Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$88.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market cap of C$96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$90.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

