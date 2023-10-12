Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 425.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capgemini Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.
Capgemini Company Profile
