Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 112,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,067. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

