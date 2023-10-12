Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,676. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.