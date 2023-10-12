Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.89 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

