Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.35 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 541,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

