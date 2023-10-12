Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.88. The company had a trading volume of 433,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,586. The firm has a market cap of $319.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

