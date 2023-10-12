Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

HON stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.16. 139,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

