Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $502.23. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

