Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 257 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 7,905,332 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

