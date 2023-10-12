Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 370 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.14. 75,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,960. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

