Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 691 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $121.23. 502,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

