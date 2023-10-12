Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,992,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.79. 348,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $103.33 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

