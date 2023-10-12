Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 1,262,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.