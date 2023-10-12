Capital Management Corp VA Buys 32,037 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up about 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 16.62% of Acme United worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 4.85%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 51.38%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
