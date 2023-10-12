Capital Management Corp VA Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises about 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 717.7% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

