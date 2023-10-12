Capital Management Corp VA Has $13.01 Million Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 888,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392,266 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 4.85% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $147,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $504,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:GHL remained flat at $14.81 on Thursday. 151,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

