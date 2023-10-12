Capital Management Corp VA Has $2.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 677,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

