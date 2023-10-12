Capital Management Corp VA Has $4.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JMST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 427,815 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

