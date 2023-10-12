Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 2,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,698. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

