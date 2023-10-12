Capital Management Corp VA Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

