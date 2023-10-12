Capital Management Corp VA Invests $6.16 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.09% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 310,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,204. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

