Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 9,388 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

