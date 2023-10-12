Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 9,539 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 664,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

