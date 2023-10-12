Capital Management Corp VA Sells 1,204 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.73. The company had a trading volume of 420,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

