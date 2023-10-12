Capital Management Corp VA Sells 591 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $402.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,025. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

