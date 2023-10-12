Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

