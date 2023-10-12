Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $49.60 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

