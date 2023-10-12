Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

