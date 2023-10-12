Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $246,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

