Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $268,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $74.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

