Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $278,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,058,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,778,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,672.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $402.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

