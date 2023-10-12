Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $321,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

