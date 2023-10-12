Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

