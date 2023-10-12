Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $3,243,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $3,243,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,137,079 shares of company stock worth $162,941,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

