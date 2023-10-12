Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $36,924,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10,370.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $271.89 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.53 and a 12 month high of $284.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

