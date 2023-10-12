Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 355412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Cellular Goods Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -1.50.
Cellular Goods Company Profile
Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.
