Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.53.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.25.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

