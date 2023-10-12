Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

