Channing Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Centerstone Investors LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 589.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,177. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

