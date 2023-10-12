Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,409 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,913. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

