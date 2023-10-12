Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases 11,483 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 13.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 263,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

