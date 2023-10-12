Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 1.2 %

CPA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.