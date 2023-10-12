Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 333,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 67,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 252,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

