Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,190. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

