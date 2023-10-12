Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Head to Head Contrast

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $432.17 million 1.88 $262.34 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 3.03 $12.99 million N/A N/A

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Granite Ridge Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 37.61% 24.71% 19.51% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 83.26% 124.02% 124.02%

Risk & Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

