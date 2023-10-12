Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

