Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Chevron were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

