China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CIADY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

