China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CIADY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
