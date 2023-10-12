Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $68,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,823.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,884.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,946.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

